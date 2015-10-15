Good for Sale
Dan Cederholm

The Official HOWKC Tee

Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Hire Me
  • Save
The Official HOWKC Tee howkc kayak tee tshirt cottonbureau

Hell on Water Kayak Club tee

Price
$28
Buy now
Available on Cotton Bureau
Good for sale
Hell on Water Kayak Club tee
Download color palette

Hell on Water Kayak Club tee

Price
$28
Buy now
Available on Cotton Bureau
Good for sale
Hell on Water Kayak Club tee

Do you paddle? Do you like fictional gangs that appear rough and dangerous, even though you are cautious and practice safety in numbers? Well then join the HOWKC. All you need to do is buy the t-shirt and you're in. For life.

7a6616d756e01fd774ffa951375f68cc
Rebound of
Hell On Water
By Dan Cederholm
View all tags
Posted on Oct 15, 2015
Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
Hire Me

More by Dan Cederholm

View profile
    • Like