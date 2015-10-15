The Official HOWKC Tee

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Do you paddle? Do you like fictional gangs that appear rough and dangerous, even though you are cautious and practice safety in numbers? Well then join the HOWKC. All you need to do is buy the t-shirt and you're in. For life.