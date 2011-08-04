Joshua Hynes

iPad Icon, Version 2

A further exploration of the previous version. Ultimately decided to abandon the notes in the previous version. It was just too confusing on smaller versions. Thanks a lot to Aaron Martin and Davy Rudolph for providing solid feedback.

Next steps for me are exploring the metal texture a bit further and looking at the edges, especially in the smallest version.

Thoughts?

Posted on Aug 4, 2011
