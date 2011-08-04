Daniel Waugh

May - Voice memos

Middle is main, other 2 are the alt.
[Edit- although the alt didnt come out exactly as i hoped. I didnt like it myself at first but its grown on me, i think the mesh was just screwing with my eyes from lookin at it for so long ha]
Middle one is basicly my version of one that was on here a while ago by Hein Mevissen. Was a favourite of mine.

