Icons (my first dribble...)

Icons (my first dribble...)
Working on a website, with these monoline icons in. Icons are for "toys" "furniture" "clothes" "baby stuff" "boy" and "girl". Will be part of the main navigation of the site. More Dribbles for this project coming up. Please do comment, especially the boy / girl thing: is it understandable?

Posted on Aug 4, 2011
