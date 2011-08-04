Saxon Fletcher

UI Panel ui color picker theme forms button panels
Playing with one of the UI panels for a small side project which is in development. These will be floating above actual content, so they need to be compact enough to not impede on the background, but have enough contrast to be usable. Considering making them slightly transparent...

Posted on Aug 4, 2011
