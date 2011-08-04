Pavel Maček

Simple icons WIP

Simple icons WIP icons simple notebook graph upload list icon
New icons for one of my clients. Main objective was to make the icons easily resizable and usable on different platforms.

Posted on Aug 4, 2011
