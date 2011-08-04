Jorde Vorstenbosch

Jeff's Popup Ui Revised

Not sure if this looks any better than Jeff's, it's what I personally use as a selected state-style. (Or a reversed gradient with the inner-shadow Jeff used)

Other than that, I made the buttons the same size. (They were a few pixels off in Jeff's shot)

Rebound of
Popup UI
By Jeff Broderick
Posted on Aug 4, 2011
