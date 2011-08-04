Jeff Broderick

My favorite pattern download

My favorite pattern download
I recently made a pattern that I love and use everywhere. Should be the new linen.

Download it here use it where you want. Share these links please! Comment if you want to see more!

EDIT: I would really like to see where you guys use it. So tweet me!

Posted on Aug 4, 2011
Your mom's favorite product designer designer.
    • Like