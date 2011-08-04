Chuck Spidell

My House

Chuck Spidell
Chuck Spidell
  • Save
My House icon mark
Download color palette

Working on some custom icons for a book of house plans. Head over to Muddy River Design to see my client's handiwork. The front of my abode seemed like good inspiration.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2011
Chuck Spidell
Chuck Spidell

More by Chuck Spidell

View profile
    • Like