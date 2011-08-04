Dan Auer

Content

Dan Auer
Dan Auer
  • Save
Content logo mark proposal variations
Download color palette

Portion of a proposal for a new mark I'm working on.

3ea7205505d45e9991f9afb201d04a9f
Rebound of
Mark
By Dan Auer
View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2011
Dan Auer
Dan Auer

More by Dan Auer

View profile
    • Like