Glenn Jones

Tame

Glenn Jones
Glenn Jones
  • Save
Tame glennz tee design vector illustration illustrator shark muzzle tame
Download color palette

View recording of drawing, 60 mins compressed into 3
http://www.vimeo.com/27276056

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2011
Glenn Jones
Glenn Jones
Designer & Illustrator working on my art and Tshirt design

More by Glenn Jones

View profile
    • Like