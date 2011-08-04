Steve Beaulieu

Traffic Officer

Steve Beaulieu
Steve Beaulieu
  • Save
Traffic Officer pixel police officer
Download color palette

This is the beginning of my first pixel art scene. learning as I go. want some pros to give me advice as I continue to watch this scene pan out.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2011
Steve Beaulieu
Steve Beaulieu

More by Steve Beaulieu

View profile
    • Like