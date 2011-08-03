Chris Young

LCT Trust Shapes

Chris Young
Chris Young
  • Save
LCT Trust Shapes icon shapes trial
Download color palette

Working on a logo update for The Life Centre Trust - LIFE's community arm. It needs to work alongside LIFE's existing logo but stand alone, so I'm investigating shape combinations using the LIFE mark and colours (left).

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2011
Chris Young
Chris Young

More by Chris Young

View profile
    • Like