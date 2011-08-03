Elizabeth Gilmore

Peep Show: Letterform

Elizabeth Gilmore
Elizabeth Gilmore
  • Save
Peep Show: Letterform letteform design
Download color palette

Peep Show shot with Chicago design shop Letterform. Check out the article here: http://www.wearedesignbureau.com/projects/peep-show-letterform/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2011
Elizabeth Gilmore
Elizabeth Gilmore

More by Elizabeth Gilmore

View profile
    • Like