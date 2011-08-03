Rachel Arnold Sager

It Is Probably Strawberry Filling

Rachel Arnold Sager
Rachel Arnold Sager
  • Save
It Is Probably Strawberry Filling typography
Download color palette

An exercise in type!

It still needs some work, but it's getting there...

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2011
Rachel Arnold Sager
Rachel Arnold Sager

More by Rachel Arnold Sager

View profile
    • Like