Ease

Ease italy wind nature photo sardina
Cover of the "EASE" project.

Away from noise, there is peace sensory.
Where the wind and weather play with nature.

The land of my birth. West Sardinia, 2014.

You can see the complete project on Behance: http://on.be.net/1w8ECsc

Thanks!

Posted on Oct 11, 2015
