Antony Doyle

Comparison app - filters

Antony Doyle
Antony Doyle
  • Save
Comparison app - filters
Download color palette

Little glimpse of something I worked on recently. Had to conform to a huge styleguide, but it actually turned out pretty well in the end.

Posted on Oct 11, 2015
Antony Doyle
Antony Doyle

More by Antony Doyle

View profile
    • Like