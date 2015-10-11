Husam Elfaki

Shot 003 - Dial Pad

Today, the dial pad! Had more fun doing this one than I thought, and even threw in the bonus counterpart screen to pair up with it. Was originally going to use text CTAs for the call/hang up buttons, but went with icons so that I'd use less colour on the final screens.

Maybe I should get a Pro subscription...not super satisfied with upload quality!

@2x. Thoughts welcome.

Rebound of
Day 003 - Dial Pad
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Oct 11, 2015
