Brooklyn Bowl Fried Chicken

Brooklyn Bowl is where culture, sound and flavor collide head on — all day, every day. With food by New York’s renowned Blue Ribbon restaurant, electrifying live music and bad-ass bowling, Brooklyn Bowl is in a league of its own.
I was responsible for the UX/UI branding re-design of the full site. This is the food carousel slider. Completed at Ammirati.
See more details here:
http://justcreative.com/2012/10/04/brooklyn-bowl/ and on the official site http://brooklynbowl.com/