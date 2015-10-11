Chris Hönninger

lava sim [video]

Chris Hönninger
Chris Hönninger
  • Save
lava sim [video] animation video shader heat glow particle simulation sidefx houdini visual effects simulation lava
Download color palette

lava-like simulation made in houdini. the concept is quite simple: displaced geo emits particles. these particles have a custom temperature attribute which influences the shader settings as well as the fluid's viscosity. lastly, the hottest particles also emit smoke.

full video: facebook.com/chris.honninger.art

hope you like it!

Chris Hönninger
Chris Hönninger

More by Chris Hönninger

View profile
    • Like