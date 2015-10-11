Can Başdoğan

Womb Obelisk

Womb Obelisk landscape environment horror flesh obelisk womb
Texture and architectural study with organic elements. Here I wanted to discover how a womb/obelisk like structure could be rise from the floor and how it could be balanced. I used tendons and flesh for balancing the womb.

Posted on Oct 11, 2015
