Occurence

As an artist I'm fascinated by parts of human body. Flesh, tendons organs etc. I love painting them and I challenge my self to create compositions with these elements. Here I wanted to put my camera into a tendon/muscle like room and watch how a women body is created or "Occurred"

Posted on Oct 11, 2015
