Elina Frolova

Secret web app

Elina Frolova
Elina Frolova
  • Save
Secret web app blog intro onboarding welcome feed kids responsive app web
Download color palette

Secret project my partner in crime and I've been working on for a while. Hopefully it will become a reality next year!
Illustrations by my partner in crime - Lena Marguc (http://lenamarguc.com)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2015
Elina Frolova
Elina Frolova

More by Elina Frolova

View profile
    • Like