Desert Crawler

Desert Crawler worm monster creature landscape environment photoshop sand sharp desert
I wanted make a chaotic desert land with a creature. In this desert there is always storm and light novas. More dangerously a grotesque worm crawls in this land.

Posted on Oct 11, 2015
