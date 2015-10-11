Nick McCosker

SBP Riders Club lettering visor caferacer sixblackpens helmet type pens moto patch
We ended up actually making patches and stickers of these things which is super fun! Studio bike gang assemble!!!

Posted on Oct 11, 2015
