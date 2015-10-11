Depero Quadrigea

Restaurant El Combo

Depero Quadrigea
Depero Quadrigea
  • Save
Restaurant El Combo restaurant
Download color palette

Restaurant concept for El Combo in Tanum.
Logo, Identity, interior, illustrations and packaging.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2015
Depero Quadrigea
Depero Quadrigea

More by Depero Quadrigea

View profile
    • Like