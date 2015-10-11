Alex Hunt

Film Club Suggesion App

Film Club Suggesion App
Last week @detoxLDN we had a hack day and I decided to make a small app to let us vote for the next film in our monthly film club event. This is the landing page I put together the night before.

Posted on Oct 11, 2015
