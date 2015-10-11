Tim Smits

Low Poly Mountain Landscape II

Low Poly Mountain Landscape II landscape mountain low poly 3d blender
I finished a new low poly landscape! I put a lot of effort in everything and the details, here you see a part of it, on behance you can see the full final render, process and detail images: Low Poly Mountain Landscape II

Rebound of
Low Poly Landscape [WiP] II
By Tim Smits
Posted on Oct 11, 2015
