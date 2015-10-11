Rocket Deploy - New Rocket Page

Jeff Lau

Create a rocket page for my sideproject Rocket Deploy. It's an app for deploying your static sites. The theme of the site is based around space, so i've taken inspiration from computer game UIs as well as films/movies

Posted on Oct 11, 2015
