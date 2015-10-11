Mike Karolos

Abstracts 101: Woman

Abstracts 101: Woman de stijl pop art gallery colors shapes boobs woman pattern abstract illustration vector
Part of my "Abstracts 101" series. A mix of pop art & de stijl. You can view the whole exhibition with the rest of the artworks here http://www.smirapdesigns.com/1375/5851617/work/abstracts-101

