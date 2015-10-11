Tobias "Zaibot" Damm

Stormtrooper.

Stormtrooper. digital art illustration
The one millionth stormtrooper drawn (probably). But the new battlefront game is so good, it had to be done.

Posted on Oct 11, 2015
