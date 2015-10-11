Ted Bettridge

Chend's (Final) Hand-Lettered Logo-Type

Chend's (Final) Hand-Lettered Logo-Type calligraphy type logo-type script brush pen lettering hand-lettering
Displayed here is the final approved version of the logo-type for the Chend's Chain of Café's :) It took me a while to understand this kind of type but I'm definitely happy with the result - are you/ Tell me your thoughts! Be sure to check out @2x :)
Thank you, Ted

Rebound of
chend's Hand-Lettered Logo-Type WIP
By Ted Bettridge
Posted on Oct 11, 2015
