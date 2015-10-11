Blake Rutledge

WIP Portfolio Nav

Blake Rutledge
Blake Rutledge
  • Save
WIP Portfolio Nav design animation motion ui
Download color palette

CSS Blending modes! That animation is a quick modified version of one the examples over at paper.js, gonna keep playing with that and make more :)

is it too crazy? just crazy enough?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2015
Blake Rutledge
Blake Rutledge

More by Blake Rutledge

View profile
    • Like