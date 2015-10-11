Hello, Dribbble!

Thanks so much to Carlos @Conejo Loco for the invite!

This is Marilyn Monroe moments before singing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President." I painted her in Photoshop and animated the puppet in After Effects.

I explain a bit about the creation process here (http://goo.gl/7oLYq7) and uploaded a higher quality version here (https://goo.gl/24jFMw). (I've just started teaching myself After Effects, so there are probably far better workflows).

I'm really looking forward to being a part of this community!