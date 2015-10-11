Smirkshop Workshop

Diarrhea Logo

Smirkshop Workshop
Smirkshop Workshop
  • Save
Diarrhea Logo typography logo pink gross poop diarrhea
Download color palette

This is a WIP for a fun project for myself. I wanted to create minimalistic logos for digusting things. Suggestions are welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2015
Smirkshop Workshop
Smirkshop Workshop

More by Smirkshop Workshop

View profile
    • Like