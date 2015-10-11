Gerald Briones

Personal Icon Set

Personal Icon Set icon set icons branding cute illustration
Second attempt at cleaning up some icons for my personal website. Still need more to match my content ideas. Hoping to do more icon sets soon!

Still working on how to make these a little more pixel-perfect. Meant to be viewed at 2x but still think it could be a bit sharper.

Posted on Oct 11, 2015
🚀 UX Designer. Icons & Illustration.

