Sincerely Anonymous is a poster series that I will be producing over the next year. In an almost gorilla design approach, I will be creating posters that don't follow my institutions brand guidelines. The university designs posters for visiting artists, lectures, events, etc. I will be creating my own posters alongside theirs in an obvious attempt to bring an outsiders voice who is saying the same information. I will be hanging these posters I create in weird, un traditional areas.