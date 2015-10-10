🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Sincerely Anonymous is a poster series that I will be producing over the next year. In an almost gorilla design approach, I will be creating posters that don't follow my institutions brand guidelines. The university designs posters for visiting artists, lectures, events, etc. I will be creating my own posters alongside theirs in an obvious attempt to bring an outsiders voice who is saying the same information. I will be hanging these posters I create in weird, un traditional areas.