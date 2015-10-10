James Lucia

UI Element Challenge -- Day 080 Volume

James Lucia
James Lucia
  • Save
UI Element Challenge -- Day 080 Volume meter volume knob daily challenge ui design ui
Download color palette

Day 080 of the daily UI Element Challenge, a volume knob/meter. I saw one that I thought was really spiffy and used it as inspiration, along with the original challenge shot.

Dribbble preview
Rebound of
Day 080 - VU Meter
By Paul Flavius Nechita
View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
James Lucia
James Lucia

More by James Lucia

View profile
    • Like