Ruban Khalid

Principle Card Swiping

Ruban Khalid
Ruban Khalid
  • Save
Principle Card Swiping interaction gif ux ui animation app prototype festival music mobile card principle
Download color palette

First attempt using Principle for Mac for a card interaction.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
Ruban Khalid
Ruban Khalid

More by Ruban Khalid

View profile
    • Like