Jen Hubbard

Winter Ball invitation

Jen Hubbard
Jen Hubbard
  • Save
Winter Ball invitation typography gold invitation
Download color palette

I worked on some event collateral with @Brenna Mickey at the beginning of the year for the Carolina Ballet's annual gala. The final invitation looked quite different, but this was my favorite concept.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
Jen Hubbard
Jen Hubbard

More by Jen Hubbard

View profile
    • Like