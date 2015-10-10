Christopher Muñoz

San Antonio Spurs: Logo Redesign

Christopher Muñoz
Christopher Muñoz
  • Save
San Antonio Spurs: Logo Redesign brand icon spurs basketball nba sports logo
Download color palette

I will starting a blog on my own website & my first idea is to redesign NBA logos. My first redesigns are for the Southwest Division with my favorite team. Not only is it a redesign aesthetically but I want to build a logo system for each. Here I started with the prominent spur icon that some colleagues & I are satisfied with, and I'm going to build around it.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
Christopher Muñoz
Christopher Muñoz

More by Christopher Muñoz

View profile
    • Like