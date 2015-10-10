San Antonio Spurs: Logo Redesign

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I will starting a blog on my own website & my first idea is to redesign NBA logos. My first redesigns are for the Southwest Division with my favorite team. Not only is it a redesign aesthetically but I want to build a logo system for each. Here I started with the prominent spur icon that some colleagues & I are satisfied with, and I'm going to build around it.