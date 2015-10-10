Steven Sayo

WIP - The Poly Stag

WIP - The Poly Stag animal mono triangle stag illustrator
I started to create this inspired by pepakura masks. It is still a work in progress. Let me know your opinions!

Posted on Oct 10, 2015
