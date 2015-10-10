Fernanda Donnini

cobaia media kit

Fernanda Donnini
Fernanda Donnini
  • Save
cobaia media kit startup weekend branding gradient
Download color palette

ok, so this is our startup media kit. We won third place during the Startup Weekend Women São Paulo and are very excited to start working on this.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
Fernanda Donnini
Fernanda Donnini

More by Fernanda Donnini

View profile
    • Like