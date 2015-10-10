Wouter Brackel

Little Jonas

Little Jonas birth card fox vector sketch illustration
Thanks @Jake Sunshine for the invite! My first shot on Dribbble; normally I mostly do UX & UI design, but I had to design a birth card for my son Jonas first :)

Posted on Oct 10, 2015
