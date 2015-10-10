K Fairbanks

Lone Ranger ("Masked Man") by K. Fairbanks

digital art digital drawing lone ranger the lone ranger art vector cowboy horse silver
Vector drawing of The Lone Ranger and Silver the Horse. Media: Illustrator.

