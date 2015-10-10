Ponderize App Icon

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
A friend commissioned me to design this icon for his forthcoming iOS app "LDS Ponderize."
Ponderize is a term coined by Devin G. Durrant in his recent General Conference address to members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He defines ponderize as, "a combination of 80 percent extended pondering and 20 percent memorization."
The arrow extending downward into the heart represents the process of writing passages of scripture on your heart (see 2 Corinthians 3:3). That made me think of downloading, so it's also a play on a download icon. The fold in the icon is representative of a book, namely scriptures.