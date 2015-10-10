Tutti-Frutti! Wireframe

Many moons have been past since the last time I uploaded a Dribbble Shot. So here I am!

Today I joined the #MeteorDay Hackaton with my friends from MeteorBA (http://www.twitter.com/meteorba), and we created a "Tutti Frutti" game. I don't know anything about Meteor, but I found it interesting to collaborate with its design.

So here's a sneak peak of the wireframes I created for it!

In this case, you can see the Log in, Menu, and Games screens.

Here's the full size image: https://cloudup.com/cABNar5D5ng