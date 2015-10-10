Tutti-Frutti! Wireframe

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Many moons have been past since the last time I uploaded a Dribbble Shot. So here I am!
Today I joined the #MeteorDay Hackaton with my friends from MeteorBA (http://www.twitter.com/meteorba), and we created a "Tutti Frutti" game. I don't know anything about Meteor, but I found it interesting to collaborate with its design.
So here's a sneak peak of the wireframes I created for it!
In this case, you can see the Log in, Menu, and Games screens.
Press L and show some LOVE!
Here's the full size image: https://cloudup.com/cABNar5D5ng