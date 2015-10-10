Destoche

Hellboy

Hellboy sculpt gl blender
A quick bust of hellboy, sculpted in sculptGL (stylized) with some hair particles in Blender and rendered in Cycles (need more practice with cycles and particles)

Posted on Oct 10, 2015
