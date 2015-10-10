Jonathan Averstedt

Helly Hansen Landing page - Concept

Jonathan Averstedt
Jonathan Averstedt
  • Save
Helly Hansen Landing page - Concept concept layout website web front page landing page rain exploding grid re-design grid helly hansen
Download color palette

So, I am in the process of trying new things in order to become a better designer.
This is a sneak peek of my Helly Hansen re-design.

Jonathan Averstedt
Jonathan Averstedt
Swedish digital designer, animator and illustrator

More by Jonathan Averstedt

View profile
    • Like