Carly Rumpf

Eat Local - Root31 Cafe

Carly Rumpf
Carly Rumpf
  • Save
Eat Local - Root31 Cafe berry banana fish tea orange avocado organic illustration red illustrations food eat local
Download color palette

Some sketchy vectorized illustrations for Root31 Cafe in Pittsford, NY to promote World Food Day on October 16.

Carly Rumpf
Carly Rumpf

More by Carly Rumpf

View profile
    • Like